The St. Louis Cardinals signed All-Star pitcher Carlos Martinez to a five year contract, that also includes a two year option.

The Redbird right-hander will make $51 million dollars during the period.

The 25 year old Martinez had a team leading 16 wins and 174 strikeouts last season, while making 34 starts.

The Dominican Republic native was signed by the Cardinals as a non-drafted free agent in April of 2010.