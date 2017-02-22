The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that single game tickets will go on sale on Friday.

The Cardinals home season will include over 40 promotional dates, that includes replica World Series rings, replica jerseys and a Mike Shannon Alarm Clock Day.

Inter-league play at Busch Stadium will include games with the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals.

The Cardinals will also have “Dynamic Deals of the Week” in which tickets can range from $5 to $10 a seat.

Fans wanting to purchase tickets to three or more games can do so starting today online.

Cardinals tickets can be purchased by phone, online at Busch Stadium ticket windows.