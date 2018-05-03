It was a big day Thursday for students at Hillcrest Elementary in Troy, with many of the area’s businesses coming to their campus.

“Careers on Wheels” gave students from Kindergarten thru the fifth grade, the opportunity to see and talk with representatives from the local business community.

Lined around the school’s circle drive was 14 stations, with each containing vehicles and representatives, explaining their line of work.

The tour included a variety of careers in the area, ranging from farming, linemen, law enforcement, broadcasting, emergency personnel and towing.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)