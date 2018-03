The Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Martin will be moving locations.

Obion and Weakley County Director Bett Jewel says the current location on Oxford Street will close with the center moving to Lindell Street where Reelfoot Bank is.

Ms. Jewel says the current facility is no longer able to serve its children and families adequately.

Ms. Jewel is hopeful that renovations will begin at the new Carl Perkin’s location in late Spring.