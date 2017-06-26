(l to r Dennis Wallace, Kevin Bartholomew, Bett Jewell, Brian Thomas and Cindy Prince)

A warm fuzzy day for the Thunderbolt Radio staff when the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Obion and Weakley County arrived at our studios.

Ms. Bett Jewell presented a framed picture drawn by children of the center with a thankyou appreciation inscription for helping to promote and the Center.

The Carl Perkins Center locally serves children in the Weakley and Obion County communities who struggle with family issues through no fault of their own.

Board of Directors members say the present center locally on Oxford Street in Martin has out grown its usefulness and is hoping to build a new facility in Martin off Dustin