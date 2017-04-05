A Carlisle County teacher has been arrested for charges involving a 17 year old student.

Kentucky State Police reports said an investigation began on March 11th of 29 year old Zachary Sims, of Hickory.

Reports said during the investigation, evidence indicated there had been sexually explicit conversations between Sims and the juvenile over a course of several months.

Sims resigned his position at the Middle and High School upon the investigation, and was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony Unlawful Use of Electronic Means to Induce a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity, felony Tampering With Evidence and First Degree Official Misconduct.

State Police reports say the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Post 1 headquarters.