Carroll County attorney Benjamin S. Dempsey has been temporarily suspended from practicing law by the Tennessee Supreme Court on findings that Dempsey misappropriated funds and poses a threat of substantial harm to the public.

Dempsey has law offices in Huntingdon and Paris.

The suspension order states Dempsey is immediately precluded from accepting any new cases, and must cease representing existing clients by September 15. After that date, Dempsey shall not use any indications of lawyer, legal assistant, or law clerk nor maintain a presence where the practice of law is conducted.

This suspension remains in effect until dissolution or modification by the Supreme Court.

Last year, Dempsey was indicted for sexual battery, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault by offensive touching. He was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation.

