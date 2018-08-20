A Carroll County man is back in jail after violating conditions of his bond.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says last month, 59-year-old David Herbert Anderson of Yuma was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence in the shooting death of 64-year-old Ben Cole Birdwell, also of Yuma.

Last Thursday, Anderson posted a $150,000 bond, with an order not to be in possession of firearms while on bond. Over the weekend, TBI agents received information that Anderson had purchased ammunition from a Lexington store.

On Sunday, TBI agents, Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies and Tennessee State Troopers executed a search warrant at Anderson’s Yuma home and found a loaded shotgun and firearm ammunition.

Anderson is currently being held without bond in the Carroll County Jail.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...