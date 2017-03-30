A Carroll County woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Huntingdon Wednesday afternoon.

Public Safety Director Walter Smothers says 30-year-old Amberly Hicks of Huntingdon attempted to get a dog out of the road when she was struck by the mirror of a pick-up truck that was traveling westbound on West Main Street.

The driver of the 2015 Toyota truck was Marlene Hernandez of Milan, and she was also pulling a boat at the time of the incident.

Huntingdon Police and rescue workers found Mrs. Hicks in an unconscious state at the scene of the accident near her home, and she was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

Investigations have revealed Mrs. Hernandez is not at fault in this incident.