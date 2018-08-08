The animal cruelty case against a Carroll County couple was bound over to the Carroll County Grand Jury Monday.

Tara Neutzler and Donald Schoenthal are charged with over 300 counts of animal cruelty.

The charges are the result of an animal rescue earlier this year at the couple’s residence in Atwood by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington D.C.-based Animal Rescue Corps.

Animals were found in horrid conditions, with several found dead on the property and in cages with live animals. The living animals found were in poor health.

Among the animals found, were domestic pets, farm animals, and exotic animals, including a dead zebra.

Carroll County Judge Larry Logan ordered the couple’s bond set at $392,000 dollars.

(photo courtesy: Aimee Stubbs, Animal Rescue Corps)

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...