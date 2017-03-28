An arrest of a Carroll County man was made Tuesday morning in Weakley County, after he stopped a woman on a roadway Monday night.

Sheriff’s reports said a woman told officers that she was driving between Dresden and Gleason, when a vehicle behind her began flashing their headlights.

After she pulled over, the woman said a man approached her vehicle and stated that he had just discovered that his wife had “cheated” on him, and he was looking for someone to console him.

The woman said she rolled up her window and drove away, but the man then followed, swerving his vehicle in front of hers.

The victim was able to get the tag number from the vehicle, which came back as Nathan Adams, of Carroll County.

The trace of the license number also revealed that Adams had an active warrant for domestic assault.

This morning, a Weakley County deputy spotted Adams near Palmersville, and made his arrest following a short foot chase.

He will now face additional charges of evading and resisting arrest in Weakley County.