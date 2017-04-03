A Carroll County man is facing burglary charges after being connected to a couple of Weakley County home thefts that’ve occurred since January.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 47-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Willis of McKenzie allegedly broke into a home on Liberty Road just south of Dresden in February, and also burglarized another residence on Green Road first in January, and most recently on Thursday.

McKenzie Police and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department worked together to execute a search warrant at Willis’s residence at Florida Court in McKenzie, which led to his arrest Thursday.

Jeremy Willis faces three counts of aggravated burglary and three counts of theft over one thousand dollars, and he’s currently lodged in the Henderson County Jail.

The McKenzie man is currently facing other charges across multiple counties in West Tennessee.