A Carroll County man is facing extra charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct after allegedly following a woman’s vehicle on Highway 22 in Weakley County Monday evening.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says Nathan Adams of Carroll County was originally charged with evading and resisting arrest for swerving his vehicle in front of a woman’s automobile and following the victim between Dresden and Gleason on Highway 22

The woman wrote down the tag number, which authorities identified as being from Adams, who already had a domestic assault charge in Carroll County, which led to his arrest Tuesday morning in Palmersville.

Meanwhile, Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputies report a Union City woman was also approached by the Carroll County man in Union City Monday afternoon, and she’s been instructed to report that incident.