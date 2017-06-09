Fire departments including Hickman, Fulton and South Fulton were called to assist Cayce volunteer firefighters early this morning, in battling a business blaze in the Fulton County community.

At approximately 4:30, firefighters were paged to the intersection of KY-94 and Highway 239, in Cayce, where Haydens Corner Liquor Store was on fire.

Hickman Fire Chief Tommy Ramsey told Thunderbolt News the building was fully engulfed when personnel arrived on the scene.

He said it was speculated the fire at the block building was started due to an electrical problem.

The business is owned by Chris and Amanda Hayden of Martin.