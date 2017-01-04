A number of Community Development Block Grant initiatives are on the agenda for the Martin City Board meeting Monday at 5:15 in City Hall.

An administrative management services firm and an engineering firm are likely to be hired in assistance with preparing the 2017 Martin CDBG application.

Meanwhile, an application for a Community Development Block Grant for a Sewer System Improvements Project is expected to be approved by the board, which was overviewed at the informal board meeting last night.

In other news, Dr. Keith Carver and Dr. Julie Hill will discuss a concert performance hall at UT Martin.

The Martin City Board will have their first meeting of 2017 Monday at 5:15 in City Hall.