Thursday night’s tornadoes in Hickman affected homes and property over a wide stretch of area.

But one location that took a direct hit, caused sorrow and sadness from damage sustained to a century owned family barn and animal farm.

Roy Eddington, who has lived his entire life on Highway 125 just west of Hickman, learned the nearby farm property was severely damaged following the storm.

As soon as the tornado passed, Eddington said he accessed the damage around his home, then checked on the animals across the street.

Seeing the damage to his barn during the next daylight hours, Eddington said many memories were dealt a blow in just a short period of time.