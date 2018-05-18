Obion County School Board members made some decisions on Thursday, as they begin their search for a new Director of Schools.

The board unanimously agreed to assign former Director of School’s Russ Davis to a temporary title of Coordinator of Special Projects until June 30th, following his resignation and departure from the office on May 4th.

For the second time, Dale Hollowell and Nancy Hamilton were appointed interim Directors of the School, which board Chairman Fritz Fussell said was needed to move forward.

Fussell spoke about the possible time frame of the interim directors, and an issue facing the hiring of a new Director.

The Chairman said the full board has agreed to cut costs this time in the hiring process, by using an established foundation to find the next Director for the school system.

The school board agreed to begin accepting resumes immediately, and to hold interviews as necessary until the job is filled.