At the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce annual banquet Suzanne Harper was named the Emerging Leader Award recipient.

Jordan Bell of Dresden High School was named the Youth Achievement Award recipient, Simply Southern Restaurant of Gleason was named the Business of Year while Mayor Jake Bynum was named the Weakley Countain of The Year.

At the Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce Banquet South Fulton educator Bill Gray was named Teacher of the Year, Fulton County Transit Authority was named the Business of the Year,

The Citizens Bank Community Service Award was presented to the Fulton County Senior Citizen Centers in Hickman and Fulton.

The Industry of the Year was presented to Kayser Automotive Systems of Fulton and Barbie Hardy of Thunderbolt Broadcasting was named the recipient of the John Sullivan Citizen of the Year.