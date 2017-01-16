The Green Bay Packers are going to Atlanta to play the Falcons in next Sunday’s NFC championship.

In the AFC title game on Sunday, the top-seeded New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mason Crosby boomed a 51-yard field goal at the final gun to give the Packers a tense 34-31 win over the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay’s game-winning drive was a 36-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers to Jared Collins on third-and-20 in the final minute.

Meanwhile Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell booted six field goals for an NFL postseason record to give the Pittsburgh Steelers just enough offense in their 18-16 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers, who have won nine straight game.