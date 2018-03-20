Officials with the University of Tennessee at Martin have announced changes for the band.

Starting in the Fall of this year, athletic bands will be restructured, with the ensemble functioning as it has in the past, with the exception of marching drill during pregame and halftime of football games.

Non-traditional attire will also replace formal marching band uniforms, while the students will focus on high-quality, energetic musical performances that support the team and fans.

Other marching band activities will continue, such as the Soybean Festival Parade and the annual West Tennessee Marching Championships for high school bands held each fall in Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

Music Department Chair Dr. Julie Hill said the announcement is an exciting change that re-imagines the ways athletic bands can serve the university and community.

Dr. Hill said the decision was made after discussions with faculty, current students and alumni, as well as the consideration of other factors including curriculum, finances and philosophy.

Dr. Lynn Alexander, the College of Humanities and Fine Arts dean, said the restructured university bands program will be a better fit for a university of its size, adding that athletic bands are not funded through intercollegiate athletics at the university.

The restructuring did add that prospective music students will not be affected by the change.