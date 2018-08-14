The Westview Chargers looked impressive in their 28-0 jamboree win over Stewart County on Friday.

On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Westview head coach Trey Cantrell said offseason work is expected to pay dividends for the Chargers.

The toughness showed on Friday as the Chargers overpowered an unmatched Stewart County squad. Freshman QB Ty Simpson and Sophomore RB Marquis (MAR-KEASE) Taylor showed glimpses of just how special the tandem can be, but Coach Cantrell reminded that it still starts up front.

The Chargers will open up the 2018 season this Friday against their longtime Week Zero rival Dresden. Airtime is at 7:00 on Mix 101.3 with kickoff to follow at 7:30.

