Two of three people extradited to Union City to stand charges involving the disappearance of a Union City girl, have now had their charges dropped.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said aggravated kidnapping charges against 19 year old Julio Gomez Baltazar, and a 16 year old juvenile, were dropped.

Chief Barfield said the only person still charged in the case is 18 year old Marcos Perez Hernandez, who faces aggravated kidnapping and rape of a child charges.

The charges were issued after the 12 year old Union City girl was first reported missing by her parents on November 24th, and was located by police in a vehicle with the three individuals in Mississippi the following day.

The girl was returned to her parents, with Baltazar, Hernandez and the juvenile held in Mississippi until their extradition.

Chief Barfield said that although the charges were dropped against Baltazar, he was still being held due to his illegal status in the country.