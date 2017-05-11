A Martin man was issued charges after a tip of a suspicious package being delivered to his residence.

Reports said officers responded to an apartment on 528 Ellis Street, where 20 year old Dennis Polythress agreed to a search of the residence after questioning about the package.

Officers located approximately 22-grams of marijuana, 62 edible marijuana gummies, three bottles of THC oil, four syringes of THC oil and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Polythress was charged with simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.