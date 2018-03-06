Two people from Dyersburg were issued charges, after information was received pertaining to a retaliation at Dyersburg High School.

Reports said Dyersburg Police received information from the Student Resource Officer, in regards to a suspect possibly coming to the school.

Officers then located the suspect, 20 year old Deshawn Alexander Gorman, driving through the school parking lot and made a traffic stop.

Following the detection of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, a search was initiated, with a fully loaded, stolen handgun discovered in the possession of 19 year old Anthony Lee Thomas, who was a passenger.

Gorman was issued citations for Driving on Suspended License, Simple Possession of Marijuana and a No Trespass Notice for the Dyersburg High School property.

Thomas was arrested and charged with Theft of Property Under $1000, Possession of a Weapon While On School Property and Criminal Trespassing.