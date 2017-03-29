An argument, which led to a call for police in Fulton, resulted in an arrest for abuse of a child.

Reports said officers arrived on the parking lot of Wal-Mart, where two people were arguing and a baby was spotted crying in the back seat of a vehicle.

At the scene, officers noticed a contusion and several bruises on the head of the baby girl.

EMS personnel were called to the scene, and also discovered bruises on the child’s back and other locations.

Following the discovery, officials with the Kentucky Department of Social Services arrived and the baby was transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.

After it was determined that the bruising came from abuse, the child’s mother, 20 year old Hailey Snyder of Fulton, was charged with 2nd degree criminal abuse.

Snyder was also charged with 2nd degree disorderly conduct due to her aggressive screaming and cursing at officers and social workers.