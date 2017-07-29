Union City police assisted the Animal Control Department with rescuing 33 dogs on Friday.

Reports said the animals were discovered after the owner requested help with food to feed the dogs.

Police reports said the home in which the dogs were located was piled with animal feces, soaked in urine and no food or water.

Several large dogs were also located on the property outside on chains, and were also without food or water.

The owner of the property was cited for animal cruelty, with Union City officials contacting Animal Rescue Corps to document and rescue the dogs.

Each will now be given proper care and medical treatment before the adoption process can begin.