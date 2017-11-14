Firefighters in Hickman were called to battle fires at two locations on Sunday.

Hickman Fire Chief Tommy Ramsey said firefighters were first paged out around 2:30 Sunday morning, to an abandoned house located at 207 Allison Street.

Chief Ramsey said the house was fully engulfed when department members arrived on the scene.

Firefighters left the location around 7:00, but were dispatched to the scene again just after 9:30, when the remaining parts reignited.

Chief Ramsey and Hickman Police Chief Tony Grogan acknowledged the fire was intentionally set, due to no power to the home.

Hickman firefighters were then paged Sunday afternoon to a home on 1107 East Magnolia Street.

Chief Ramsey said some juveniles set a dog house on fire at the unoccupied location, which spread to the home.

Both fire damage and water damage was sustained to the location, which was being used as storage for property.

Police Chief Grogan said juvenile charges will be issued to three individuals, ranging in ages of eight thru ten, due to the fire.