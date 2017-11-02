The Graves County Sheriff’s Department reported the arrest of a man for the theft of a truck in Mayfield.

Reports said Mayfield police officers reported the truck stolen on North 16th Street, and later observed by witnesses driving recklessly on State Route 121 North.

After Graves County deputies search the area all the way to the Carlisle County State Line, an officer saw the vehicle parked in a driveway of a home on State Route 945.

As the deputy approached the scene, reports said a man jumped into the truck and attempted to pull out onto the roadway.

The truck was stopped and officers arrested 28 year old James Ethan Blake, who admitted taking prescription pills and drinking alcoholic beverages.

Blake was issued charges by both the Graves County Sheriff’s Department and Mayfield Police Department that included theft of a motor vehicle under $10,000, second offense driving under the influence on suspended licenses and leaving the scene of an accident.