Union City police assisted the Animal Control Department with rescuing 34 animals on Friday.

Reports said the animals were discovered at a home on 1912 East Main Street, after the owner, 46 year old Melanie Dawn Allmon, requested help with food.

Police reports said the home in which the animals were located was piled with animal feces, soaked in urine and no food or water.

Several large dogs were also located on the property outside on chains, and were also without food or water.

Police reports said Ms. Allmon was cited for animal cruelty, and officers deemed the location inhabitable.

Animal Rescue Corps was called to the scene to document and rescue the 32 dogs and two cats at the location.

Each will now be given proper care and medical treatment before the adoption process can begin.