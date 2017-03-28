Charges against a Graves County man are pending, following a stabbing in Union City on Sunday night.

Police reports said 23 year old Demonta Burnett received a severe laceration, when he was allegedly stabbed in the back by 26 year old Amartinez Marquee Owens, of Mayfield.

The incident occurred at East Gate Village at around 9:00.

According to the police report, Owens had left the scene by the time officers arrived, and was confirmed on Tuesday to be in the Graves County Jail on a charge of custodial interference.

A warrant for being a fugitive from justice was issued against Owens, and once he is returned to Obion County, police reports said the investigation into the stabbing will continue and charges will be placed.