A Fulton man was arrested after a vehicle chase that included speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Fulton police reports said an officer spotted a vehicle traveling West on Highway 166, that crossed the centerline on multiple occasions.

When the officer initiated his lights and siren for a traffic stop, the vehicle, driven by 26 year old Timothy Edgin, turned around and sped back to the Fulton city limits.

The pursuit ended on Redbud Lane, where Edgin fled the vehicle on foot and was later apprehended.

He was charged with fleeing and evading, driving under the influence, aggravated 3rd offense driving on suspended license and resisting arrest.