Kentucky State Police, at Post 1 Mayfield, have announced their plans to conduct checkpoints this weekend.

Post 1 reports said the traffic safety checkpoints will be to check for compliance with motor vehicle laws and driving under the influence statues.

Troopers will be checking for proper registration, insurance and drivers license, along with the use of seat belts and child restraint seats.

Troopers are encouraging motorists who encounter a checkpoint area, to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance accessible.

Reports indicate two checkpoint sites have been established in Fulton County, three in Hickman County and five locations in Graves County.