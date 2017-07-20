Kentucky State Police at Post 1 Mayfield has announced their plans to conduct checkpoints in their coverage area.

Reports said Troopers will be checking for valid drivers license, registration and insurance, along with the proper use of seat belts and child restraint seats.

Officers will also be on the lookout for motorists who may be operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Post 1 covers the 11 far western counties in the state, that includes Fulton, Hickman, Graves and Calloway County.