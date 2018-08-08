Students in the Union City School System will begin classes tomorrow for the new year.

Buses will begin running city streets, and student crosswalks will again be open for children walking to their school.

In preparation for the start of a busy traffic time in the city, Police Chief Perry Barfield said safety is the top priority for the students returning to the classroom.

Chief Barfield reminds local motorists to be cautious of children and school buses making stops in the city.

Officers will also be patrolling in the school area and around the city, with a “no-tolerance” approach on speeding in the designated areas, or disobeying laws regarding the loading and unloading of children from bus stops.

