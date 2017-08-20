Dresden Police Chief Randal Walker will be stepping down at the end of the month. Chief Walker has been in law enforcement since his retirement from the Marine Corps in 1972 where he served a stint Vietnam.

Chief Walker worked for the Martin Police Department as a patrol officer and then the Weakley County Sheriff’s department as chief deputy under Sheriff Mike Wilson before taking the position of police Chief in Dresden.

Chief Walker’s last day on the job is August 31st.

A new police chief will be announced in early September by Mayor Jeff Washburn