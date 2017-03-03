A 26-year old Paducah man has been charged with physically abusing his eight week old child.

Police reports said Aaron Burns, of Martin Luther King Boulevard, was arrested on a charge of first degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or younger.

Burns was taken into custody after the child was brought to a Paducah hospital on Tuesday, with skull and leg fractures.

The child was transferred to a hospital in Louisville for treatment.

Following an investigation, police reports said Burns admitted to the abuse after becoming frustrated with the child.