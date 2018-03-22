The Graves County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of two people due to drug and child endangerment charges.

After numerous complaints of suspicious activity taking place at a residence on North 5th Street in Mayfield, an investigation led to a search warrant being issued.

At the scene, 33 year old Mark Anthony Saxton Jr., and 35 year old Courtney Saxton, were arrested after deputies located synthetic drugs and hydrocodone tablets in the house, along with a large sum of money believed to be proceeds of illegal drug trafficking.

Deputies also located synthetic drugs laying out in the open in the living room, with a three year old child was present in the home.

Both of the Saxton’s were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance greater than 10 dosage units of hydrocodone, along with

trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of a controlled substance not in a proper container and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Following their arrest, both were lodged in the Graves County Jail.