Investigators with the Jackson Police Department continue to investigate a late evening shooting that occurred at a hotel last Friday night.

Jackson police reports said responding officers discovered an eleven year old child, that had sustained a gun shot injury at Americas’ Best Value Inn.

The child was transported to Jackson Madison County General Hospital and then airlifted to Memphis, where the child died Saturday morning at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting to be accidental, with the victim sent for autopsy.