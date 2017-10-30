Jackson police are investigating the death of an 8-year old child.

Reports said officers were called Friday afternoon at 4:00, to the Hermitage Apartments, on Old Hickory Boulevard.

The 8-year old child was found unresponsive inside the home, and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville to determine the cause and manner of death.

Jackson police say the child’s death is still under investigation, but investigators are not seeking a suspect in the incident.