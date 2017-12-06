Chimes for Charity of Obion County ended a successful two night telethon to raise funds to assist the needy at Christmas time.

Tuesday night’s event at First Baptist Church in Union City raised $9,410, bring the the two night total to $14,868.

For the season, Chimes for Charity now stands at $30,705 towards their annual goal of $55,000.

Anyone who made pledges during the telethon, or missed the event and want to make a financial contribution, can send those to Chimes for Charity at Post Office Box 661 in Union City.