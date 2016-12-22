Today is the first day of preparing the food baskets for the Chimes for Charity delivery on Christmas Eve morning.

At 1:00 this afternoon, members of the Union City Jaycees and J’Cettes, along with community volunteers, will gather at the Troy Bus Garage for sorting day.

This day will be to sort all canned goods, toys and other items, which were donated to fill the 250 baskets.

On Friday, packing day will take place, in which the baskets are prepared and loaded for the Saturday morning bus routes around the county.

All area volunteers are being asked to participate in the annual Christmas tradition of sorting, packing and delivery for Chimes for Charity.