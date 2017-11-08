The City of Union City will soon be decorated for the Christmas holiday season.

Union City Electric System General Manager Jerry Bailey said a plan has been approved for crews to begin the annual installation of decorations.

Bailey talked about the process of installing the lighted Christmas trees on city utility poles.

The most awaited decoration of the season is the large Courthouse Christmas tree, which is installed by three of the Electric System workers.

The annual lighting of the tree ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 30th.