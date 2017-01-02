Abreanna and Maliya Yarbrough, sisters, ages 8 and 7 pose in a recent family photo taken during the Christmas holidays.

Donations for funeral and other family needs may be sent to the First United Pentecostal Church PO Box 152 Martin TN. They are survived by their mother and step father Angel and Austin Morris and their father Orlando Yarbrough. The sisters were students in the Weakley County School System.

The children died Sunday night around 9:30 in their bedroom at home on Main Street in Martin likely of smoke inhalation.