Discovery Park of America will bring in the Christmas spirit on Saturday with music and a visit by Santa Claus.

From 11:00 until 4:00, the award winning David Johnson Chorus will be singing Christmas songs in Dinosaur Hall.

Santa Claus will make a visit from the North Pole and be at Discovery Park from 12:00 until 5:00.

And starting at 5:00 until 9:00, all area residents can enjoy a ride around the Union City park to view the 400,000 lights and displays set up on the grounds.