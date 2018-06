A fundraiser with a local car dealership has raised almost $1,000 dollars for Martin Elementary School.

Chrysler’s Cars 4 Classrooms spokesperson Amanda Gill says last month, Taylor Automotive of Martin partnered with Martin Elementary to raise $930 during the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraising initiative.

Through Chrysler’s Cars for Classrooms fundraiser, the Chrysler brand makes a $10 contribution, up to $2,000, toward the school on behalf of every test drive participant.