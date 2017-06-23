Firefighters from Hickman, Cayce and Fulton were called to the scene of a church fire in Hickman on Friday.

Hickman Fire Chief Tommy Ramsey said his department was paged out at approximately 11:30, and arrived on the scene to find flames coming out of two classroom windows.

A section of the church roof also collapsed and Chief Ramsey said the building was already a total loss due to fire, smoke and water damage.

This building was erected due to a fire that destroyed the original church on the night of New Years Eve in 1990.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)