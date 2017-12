Union City police are investigating the burglary of a house at 426 East Church Street.

Police reports said Jerry Carter stated the home belonged to the St. James Episcopal Church and was used for Alcohol Anonymous meetings.

Carter said he discovered the house broken into on Thursday, with damage found to a back door.

After checking the house, Carter told police that nothing was missing, but whoever committed the burglary drank all of the sodas and ate all of the candy.