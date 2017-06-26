Congregation members of the Church of God in Hickman say they will move forward following a fire that caused considerable damage to their building on Friday.

Hickman Fire Chief Tommy Ramsey told Thunderbolt News the State Fire Marshall’s Office will not investigate the fire, because it does appear to be accidental.

Firefighters from Hickman, Cayce and Fulton were on the scene for about three hours Friday afternoon, with Hickman returning during the evening to spray a rekindled hot spot.

While firefighters were fighting the blaze, church member Ester Carol Newcombe arrived at the scene to see the damage.

Church board director Daryl Tarkington said the fire was another challenge the congregation could overcome.

Chief Ramsey said investigators with the insurance company are scheduled to be on the scene Monday or Tuesday, and will make the final determination if the building is a total loss.

Tarkington said several churches and businesses in Hickman have offered their assistance for the congregation to meet for services.