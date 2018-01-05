Approximately 300 people, representing multiple churches, were part of a session Thursday night dealing with safety within their facilities.

The Union City Police Department, South Fulton Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office joined together to present a program called the “Seven Steps Every Church Should Take to Prepare for a Security Crisis”.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said the invitation event, at Center Point Center Solutions, was designed to touch on a broad spectrum of possibilities that could happen at a church.

Chief Barfield did elude that the idea among the law enforcement leaders, to address the issues, came following recent church shootings.

The Chief said the event was a huge success in providing much needed tips and information, with additional help available upon request.

Paul Ludovissie, of America Church Group of Kentucky, and Jimmie Leach, of Training Services Group, were the special guest speakers.