City Halls and Courthouses in the Ken Tenn area will be closed for an extended Christmas holiday.

The Martin City Hall will open Friday and will be closed Monday and Tuesday, while City Halls in Dresden, Union City, Gleason, and South Fulton will be closed Friday and Monday for Christmas.

Courthouses in Weakley, Obion, and Lake Counties will be closed Friday, Monday, and Tuesday, but will open back up for General Sessions Court Wednesday.